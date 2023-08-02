Contour Airlines Opens Flights Out Of Southern Illinois To Chicago's O'Hare Airport

MARION, IL (WSIL) – It’s not possible to get to Chicago from Southern Illinois in about an hour.
Contour Airlines started flights out of Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois on Tuesday. Marking a change from what has become the normal destination in the area.
“If this is your first time on a flight you have picked a special day to fly as we celebrate the first flight of Contour Airlines Regional jet service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport,” said Airport Director Doug Kimmel.
After months of planning and anticipation, the first non-stop flight from Southern Illinois to Chicago boarded Tuesday morning.
“We believe this is transformational or at least has the potential to be transformational to our economies in southern Illinois,” said Marion Mayor Mike Absher.
Tuesday was the first day for flights out of Marion. Contour takes over airline services out of Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois from Cape Air, who offered flights to St. Louis and Nashville, Tennessee before.
With Contour, officials believe southern Illinois will have a faster link to the rest of the world through one of the world's largest and busiest airports.
“You can get more places from here more quickly than any other airport on the planet,” said Tracey Payne, Managing Deputy Commissioner for the Chicago Department of Aviation.
And connecting from his home in Chicago to businesses in southern Illinois has several travelers excited about the opportunities.
“It’s going to change everything for me. It shaves about nine hours off my commute Every week,” said southern Illinois business owner Dan Swartz, who owns mobile homes in Carbondale.
Schwartz says a faster connection to Southern Illinois is something he’s been waiting for – for a long time
“This is going to be massive,” he explained. “For tourism, business, for jobs. There’s so many things that are going to affect Carbondale positively, especially as a business.
Flying at an altitude of 29,000 feet and at speeds anywhere from 400 to 500 miles per hour, Contour is able to take passengers from its 30-seat jet from southern Illinois to Chicago in about an hour.
After arriving at the airport Tuesday, guests were greeted by airport officials as well as Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton and Comptroller Susanna Mendoza
“What better way to unify Illinois north and South than a quick flight from Chicago to Marion or Marion to Chicago,” said Mendoza.
“This is what it looks like when we strengthen the urban-rural bridge,” said Stratton. “Creating a link between the powerhouse that is Chicago and the cities, towns, and counties that are the lifeblood of southern Illinois.
And For two aviation enthusiasts like Nicholas Mohr and Jackson Patterson – being a part of the inaugural flight was something neither one could pass up.
“Whenever they were talking about it last year I was thinking I was going to try and get on the first flight and the day they put the tickets out, I said let’s do it,” said Mohr.
“We hopped up there and hopped back,” “said Patterson. “It took 5 hours maybe. The time it took to drive up there, we got up there and back on a plane. It’s going to bring a lot of traffic. And one of the things that helps a lot is that you can get to anywhere from Chicago.”
And the potential to connect Southern Illinois to the world was a driving force behind Contour’s partnership with Veterans Airport.
It begins and it ends and its success depends on community involvement,” said Kimmel.
To book your flight to Chicago or anywhere Contour offers, just go to Contour Airline's website.