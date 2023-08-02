 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by forecast excessive rainfall continues to
be possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Contour Airlines Opens Flights Out Of Southern Illinois To Chicago's O'Hare Airport

  • Updated
  • 0

MARION, IL (WSIL) – It’s not possible to get to Chicago from Southern Illinois in about an hour.

Contour Airlines started flights out of Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois on Tuesday. Marking a change from what has become the normal destination in the area.

“If this is your first time on a flight you have picked a special day to fly as we celebrate the first flight of Contour Airlines Regional jet service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport,” said Airport Director Doug Kimmel.

After months of planning and anticipation, the first non-stop flight from Southern Illinois to Chicago boarded Tuesday morning.

“We believe this is transformational or at least has the potential to be transformational to our economies in southern Illinois,” said Marion Mayor Mike Absher.

Tuesday was the first day for flights out of Marion. Contour takes over airline services out of Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois from Cape Air, who offered flights to St. Louis and Nashville, Tennessee before.

With Contour, officials believe southern Illinois will have a faster link to the rest of the world through one of the world's largest and busiest airports.

“You can get more places from here more quickly than any other airport on the planet,” said Tracey Payne, Managing Deputy Commissioner for the Chicago Department of Aviation.

And connecting from his home in Chicago to businesses in southern Illinois has several travelers excited about the opportunities.

“It’s going to change everything for me. It shaves about nine hours off my commute Every week,” said southern Illinois business owner Dan Swartz, who owns mobile homes in Carbondale.

Schwartz says a faster connection to Southern Illinois is something he’s been waiting for – for a long time

“This is going to be massive,” he explained. “For tourism, business, for jobs. There’s so many things that are going to affect Carbondale positively, especially as a business.

Flying at an altitude of 29,000 feet and at speeds anywhere from 400 to 500 miles per hour, Contour is able to take passengers from its 30-seat jet from southern Illinois to Chicago in about an hour.

After arriving at the airport Tuesday, guests were greeted by airport officials as well as Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton and Comptroller Susanna Mendoza

“What better way to unify Illinois north and South than a quick flight from Chicago to Marion or Marion to Chicago,” said Mendoza.

“This is what it looks like when we strengthen the urban-rural bridge,” said Stratton. “Creating a link between the powerhouse that is Chicago and the cities, towns, and counties that are the lifeblood of southern Illinois.

And For two aviation enthusiasts like Nicholas Mohr and Jackson Patterson – being a part of the inaugural flight was something neither one could pass up.

“Whenever they were talking about it last year I was thinking I was going to try and get on the first flight and the day they put the tickets out, I said let’s do it,” said Mohr.

“We hopped up there and hopped back,” “said Patterson. “It took 5 hours maybe. The time it took to drive up there, we got up there and back on a plane. It’s going to bring a lot of traffic. And one of the things that helps a lot is that you can get to anywhere from Chicago.”

And the potential to connect Southern Illinois to the world was a driving force behind Contour’s partnership with Veterans Airport.

It begins and it ends and its success depends on community involvement,” said Kimmel.

To book your flight to Chicago or anywhere Contour offers, just go to Contour Airline's website.

