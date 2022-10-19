Contour Airlines officially takes off from Cape

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MISSOURI (WSIL) -- The brand new regional jet service for the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport officially flew the inaugural flight on Tuesday morning.
“It’s amazing," Cape Girardeau Airport Manager Katrina Amos said. "It’s been a long time, it’s been a long journey, I’m really happy to have the service here, the transition is complete and now we can move on and work on growing the service.”
After losing Sky West in March, there was a scramble to find a new carrier. Sky West terminated service to 29 different airports across the nation, including Cape Girardeau.
Over the summer, Contour Airlines was approved.
“You have to have connectivity to a major hub in order to be an economic driver," Amos said. "That’s really important to our community. In order for us to continue to grow, we have to have access to other communities via a medium or large hub airport so that connectivity is critical for our growth.”
Contour Airlines says they offer more space in their seats, more like a first class experience with most airplanes. They are also an American Airlines interline partner, making it easy to travel to connecting airports via American Airlines.
They offer a checked bag, refreshments and what they say is top of the line service. They have good punctuality rates and cancellation policies.
They will host 12 flights a week to Nashville, for a low price per passenger.
“We try very hard to be different," Contour CEO Matt Chaifetz said. "I spend a lot of time on airplanes, I live in New York and commute to our headquarters in Tennessee every week, so I see a lot of what works and a lot of what doesn’t. I’ve tried very hard to instill in my team the things that I think we can do to offer industry leading services, make a name for ourselves and set ourselves apart.”