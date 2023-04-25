Contour Airlines makes it official: Announces non-stop flights to Chicago from Southern Illinois

MARION, IL (WSIL) – Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois and Contour Airline made it official on Tuesday, announcing non-stop flights to O'Hare Airport in Chicago starting Aug. 1.
"It's opening up Southern Illinois to easier direct access to business and leisure travel that will invest dollars in our regional economy," said Airport Director for Veterans Airport, Doug Kimmel.
The announcement comes after months of speculation. At the end of last year, Cape Air - which currently provides airline service out of Southern Illinois – announced their intention to break their current contract and open bidding up for submission.
The airport received three bids – two of those being from Cape Air and Contour, respectively. In the end, the Airport board selected Contour.
“The introduction of jet service usually has a positive impact on enplanements,” said Contour CEO Matt Chaifetz. “We see a lot of potential here to increase traffic.
“Certainly, the product that we're offering, a sub-hour flight to Chicago on a full-size aircraft with connectivity to one of the largest airlines in the world, is a huge boom for economic development in the area.”
Connecting Southern Illinois to the rest of the world more efficiently will soon become a reality as it was officially announced Tuesday morning that Contour Airlines will operate flights out of Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois beginning Aug. 1.
Contour Airlines will offer two flights a day, Monday through Friday. One in the morning, and the other in the evening. Contour will also have one flight out of the airport on both Saturday and Sunday.
The airline started booking flights this morning with an introductory fare of 59 dollars. Contour is providing a 30-passenger jet to take people to and from the windy city.
“We see tremendous potential for demand for flights and travel between the two regions,” said Economic Development Director for the City of Carbondale, Steven Mitchell. “What this flight would do is, it would effectively connect the two ends of the state.”
Kimmel credits the cooperation from people throughout Southern Illinois to bring this together.
“Local support is exactly what you want to see,” said Kimmel. “The Local support is what you want to have to go into a new service like that because the success of that is going to be, of course, based on ridership.”
Mitchell says one of the biggest complaints he hears from businesses is how difficult it is to get to southern Illinois. This announcement all but eliminated that excuse.
“This isn’t just a Carbondale or Marion effort,” said Mitchell. “This is a Southern Illinois effort and it’s going to pack the entire region.
“Our potential market has just expanded greatly. So our messaging will have to adapt to that as well.”
Cape Air will continue to operate flights to St. Louis until Aug. 1 when Contour takes over. Once Contour takes over, flights out of Veterans Airport to St. Louis will end.
“You may have lost flights to St. Louis, but you’ve gained access to the entire world,” said Mitchell.