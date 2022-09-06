 Skip to main content
Contour Airlines approved for Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

Rising costs in airline industry leaves local airports in search of new carrier

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Tuesday the U.S. Department of Transportation approved the bid for Contour Airlines to serve as Cape Girardeau Regional Airport's new air provider. 

According to officials at the airport, they plan to start flights in mid-October. An official date has not been set yet. 

Flights from Cape Girardeau will go to Nashville International Airport. 

SkyWest notified Cape Girardeau Regional they would be terminating their service earlier this year. The airline carrier also announced they would end service to Barkley Regional in Paducah.

Contour was recommended by the airport in June. 

Contour Airlines was approved for Barkley Regional on August 30, 2022.

