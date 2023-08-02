 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Continuing to track widespread rain chances and flooding

rainfall 24 hour

WSIL (Carterville) -- The first round of showers moved through early this morning leaving behind an inch or two in our northwestern counties. Now only a few stray thunderstorms remain but nothing severe is expected until later tonight. 

Cloud cover will stay over us through the evening, keeping temperatures cool in the upper 70s, low 80s. 

rain tonight

The second wave of heavy rain and storms that we're tracking will move in around midnight and will stick around through lunchtime tomorrow.

storm threat

Embedded in this line of rain, we may see a few strong storms with damaging winds and hail. The primary focus though continues to be the concern with flash flooding. Southern Illinois is continuing to be the area with the highest concern as 3-5" are possible, with isolated amounts being even higher than that.

rain chances

Tonight won't be our only chance of rain this week as rainfall stays with us through the beginning of the next work week. No other days are trending to be a complete washout but scattered storm chances do hang around. 

