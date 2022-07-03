 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 1 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Daily chances for isolated thunderstorms
will provide brief relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Continuing to track showers for the holiday -- heat returning soon

radar

WSIL (Carterville) -- Radar is looking much clearer than this time yesterday, but we still have a few isolated storms to keep an eye on. The good news is it looks like it'll be clearing up just in time for any celebrations tonight.

cams

We'll still be "cooler" outside today with highs in the upper 80s, lower 90s, but it'll be very humid. 

highs

Enjoy the high today because starting tomorrow, we'll be returning to the 90s for a while thanks to a building ridge.

heat adv

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire region beginning tomorrow at lunch time and lasting through Wednesday night. You'll need to stay weather aware and take caution in the heat.

rain

Something else to keep on your 'radar' are the rain chances this week. While a washout is not expected with most days showing an isolated chance, midweek could bring up scattered showers and storms.

