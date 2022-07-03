Continuing to track showers for the holiday -- heat returning soon

WSIL (Carterville) -- Radar is looking much clearer than this time yesterday, but we still have a few isolated storms to keep an eye on. The good news is it looks like it'll be clearing up just in time for any celebrations tonight.
We'll still be "cooler" outside today with highs in the upper 80s, lower 90s, but it'll be very humid.
Enjoy the high today because starting tomorrow, we'll be returning to the 90s for a while thanks to a building ridge.
A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire region beginning tomorrow at lunch time and lasting through Wednesday night. You'll need to stay weather aware and take caution in the heat.
Something else to keep on your 'radar' are the rain chances this week. While a washout is not expected with most days showing an isolated chance, midweek could bring up scattered showers and storms.