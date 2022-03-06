Continuing to track severe weather tonight and into tomorrow

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro

.Recent and future rainfall in the Big Muddy basin will cause rises
in the river. At Plumfield and Murphysboro, the river is expected to
go into minor flooding this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 14.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 20.5 feet early
Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

.Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to increase over the
Quad State region overnight. Rainfall amounts of two to locally four
inches of rain can be expected through Monday morning with this
dynamic weather system. This will cause scattered flooding issues to
develop.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Crittenden,
Daviess, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Union KY and Webster.
In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter,
Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and
Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms are expected to become more
widespread during the evening and overnight hours. Rainfall
rates in and near thunderstorms will exceed the ability for
the ground to absorb the torrential rainfall and the creeks
and streams to handle the runoff. With most of this rainfall
occurring at nighttime, dangers of flooding will only
increase for drivers and residents across the region.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Continuing to track severe weather tonight and into tomorrow

WSIL (Carterville) -- Storms continue to be active across the region as a low pressure makes its way through our area. Temperatures right now are in the mid 50s as we still are remaining mild ahead of the cold front. 

spc outlook

The Storm Prediction Center has southeast Missouri at a level 3, marginal (out of 5) and western Kentucky/Southern Illinois to a level 2, slight. This is due to the threat of flooding, strong winds and possibly an isolated tornado. 

midnight storm

The main timing for this will be between now until 5 AM Monday morning. 

threats

The biggest threats with this system are flooding and strong winds, but an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out. The highest tornado threat is likely across parts of southeast Missouri. Strong winds are a bigger concern than tornadoes for southern Illinois and western Kentucky. 

flood watch

A flood watch has been issued for our area through 9 AM tomorrow morning. 

tornado watch

A tornado watch has been issued for southeastern Missouri through 2 AM this morning. 

rainfall totals

The entire weather team will be here tonight to monitor any warnings. It's important to have a way to receive alerts tonight since this is an overnight severe threat. Make sure emergency alerts are cut on in your phone's settings, use a weather radio, listen to local sirens if your neighborhood has them, keep Channel 3 on and download the free Storm Track 3 app. 

