Continuing to track severe weather tonight and into tomorrow

WSIL (Carterville) -- Storms continue to be active across the region as a low pressure makes its way through our area. Temperatures right now are in the mid 50s as we still are remaining mild ahead of the cold front.
The Storm Prediction Center has southeast Missouri at a level 3, marginal (out of 5) and western Kentucky/Southern Illinois to a level 2, slight. This is due to the threat of flooding, strong winds and possibly an isolated tornado.
The main timing for this will be between now until 5 AM Monday morning.
The biggest threats with this system are flooding and strong winds, but an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out. The highest tornado threat is likely across parts of southeast Missouri. Strong winds are a bigger concern than tornadoes for southern Illinois and western Kentucky.
A flood watch has been issued for our area through 9 AM tomorrow morning.
A tornado watch has been issued for southeastern Missouri through 2 AM this morning.
The entire weather team will be here tonight to monitor any warnings. It's important to have a way to receive alerts tonight since this is an overnight severe threat. Make sure emergency alerts are cut on in your phone's settings, use a weather radio, listen to local sirens if your neighborhood has them, keep Channel 3 on and download the free Storm Track 3 app.