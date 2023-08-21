 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri along with
the westernmost portions of southwest Indiana and western
Kentucky.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Zoom shares jump as CEO says company to develop and deploy AI tools

  • Updated
  • 0
Zoom shares jump as CEO says company to develop and deploy AI tools

A sign is posted on the exterior of Zoom headquarters on February 7 in San Jose, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(CNN) — Shares of Zoom jumped in after-hours trading Monday after the company said it expects to rake in stronger-than-expected earnings in the rest of this fiscal year.

The company, which provides video and audio chat services, raised its outlook for profitability for the 2024 fiscal year in its second quarter earnings report. It now expects revenue to be just under $4.5 billion. That represents approximately 2% growth year-over-year.

Zoom’s founder and chief executive officer Eric Yuan also touted the company’s rollout of recent AI features on a conference call with investors. Yuan said that the company’s “aggressive roadmap” when it comes to artificial intelligence is “aimed at empowering our customers to work smarter and serve their customers better.”

ZoomIQ, one recent AI-powered feature that the company expanded earlier this year, allows chat hosts to create meeting summaries powered by AI technology.

After discussing ZoomIQ on an earnings call Monday, Yuan said, “All of those generative AI features can make the platform not only more sticky, but also more valuable.”

Zoom (ZM) recently faced backlash on social media after it updated the wording of its terms of service to potentially allow the company access to user data to train AI technology. However, Zoom’s chief product officer, Smita Hashim, assured customers earlier this month in a blog post that it would not use customer data to train AI models.

On Monday, Yuan reiterated that message, saying that as the company develops AI solutions, “we strongly believe that technology should advance trust.”

“I’m proud of the approach we are taking. By putting customers’ privacy needs first, Zoom is taking a leadership position in ensuring customers can use our AI features with confidence that their content is protected,” he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.