Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
10 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave we
have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The multiple
day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Your dog could fetch $100 an hour as a canine ambassador for peanut butter, Honest Paws says

(CNN) — Does your pup love peanut butter? A job opening that pays $100 an hour might be the opportunity for them.

Natural pet wellness company Honest Paws is seeking canine ambassadors to represent its own peanut butter product, according to a news release.

The job: to promote the brand’s peanut butter at various dog-friendly venues like dog parks and pet stores, the release stated.

What they’re looking for: dogs with big personalities and a passion for all-natural doggy treats; drooling is allowed, the company says.

Part of the gig involves the dogs working as treat testers at live events.

The unique job description lists other desired qualities as must-haves, such as “bark-tastic social skills,” “a love for other dogs and humans as big as your love for zoomies,” and a human to join them at events and help with tricky tasks – like opening the peanut butter jar, for instance.

Your dog’s ability to keep cool when a squirrel scurries by is a definite plus, according to the company.

While the hourly pay might not appeal to your pet, they may enjoy some of the other “doggy benefits,” including frequent belly rubs and an endless supply of Honest Paws’ peanut butter, the release stated.

Dogs can enjoy peanut butter regularly, but experts advise avoiding peanut butter that contains xylitol, a sugar-free substitute that is highly toxic for pets, according to the National Peanut Board.

Honest Paws says its peanut butter pouches do not contain the ingredient, according to its website.

Snacking on peanut butter in moderation boosts dogs’ nutrition with protein, healthy fats, niacin and vitamins B and E, according to the American Kennel Club. It warns against high sodium.

Applications for the canine ambassador role are open until September 1, according to Honest Paws.

The company is accepting applications for dogs of all breeds, the release stated.

