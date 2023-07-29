 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT... Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast
Missouri, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

You could win free sandwiches for life if you change your name to ‘Subway’

SUBWAY
By Kenzie Dillow

(CNN) — If you love sandwiches and aren’t all that keen on your name, Subway has an offer for you.

This week, the fast food chain announced that one lucky customer who legally changes their first name to “Subway” will be rewarded with free “Deli Hero” subs for life.

The contest will be open online from August 1 to August 4 at SubwayNameChange.com, and any adult in the US can enter. The winning contestant just needs to agree to the name change if randomly selected. The company said it will reimburse the winner for legal and processing costs connected with the name change.

As the sandwich chain terms it, Subway is putting out a call for “superfans.”

“In 2022, one superfan camped out for two days to get a footlong tattoo of the Subway Series logo in exchange for free Subway for life,” Subway said in announcing the contest.

Earlier this month, Subway debuted a new sandwich featuring cold cuts that are sliced on-site at restaurants rather than pre-portioned.

To introduce its “Deli Hero” collection, the chain implemented an overhaul that took more than two years to complete, according to Subway, which called it “one of the most complex changes the brand has ever made.” It invested more than $80 million in deli meat slicers and installed them in over 20,000 restaurants.

Since debuting the new sandwich, Subway says it has sold more than two million Deli Heroes.

The contest winner must undergo a background check and must provide the company with proof of the name change within four months of accepting the prize, which will be awarded in the form of $50,000 in Subway gift cards.

