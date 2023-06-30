Workers at major hotels in Southern California set to strike over holiday weekend

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
423 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WAYNE
WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

SPENCER               VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             CAPE GIRARDEAU        MISSISSIPPI
NEW MADRID            PERRY                 SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN,
ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG,
HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO,
MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO,
METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT,
PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN,
SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Union County in southern Illinois...
Northwestern Johnson County in southern Illinois...
Southern Williamson County in southern Illinois...

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 521 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Of Egypt
Area, or near Marion, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated. This storm has a history of producing up
to golfball size hail.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Marion, Carterville, Crainville, Energy, Goreville, Pittsburg,
Creal Springs, Lake Of Egypt Area, Williamson County Regional
Airport and Spillertown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN UNION...NORTHWESTERN JOHNSON AND SOUTHWESTERN
WILLIAMSON COUNTIES...

At 508 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Crainville, or
near Carterville, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Marion, Carterville, Goreville and Lake Of Egypt Area.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 8.
Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 39 and 54.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Williamson County in southern Illinois...
Southeastern Franklin County in south central Illinois...

* Until 600 PM CDT.

* At 532 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marion,
moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. This storm has had a history of
damaging hail from half dollar to golfball size. The
stadium near Interstate 57 at Marion has damage due to
hail and wind.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Marion, Herrin, Johnston City, Pittsburg, Whiteash and Spillertown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values from
110 to 118.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, generally along and southwest of a line from
the Marion Carbondale area, through Paducah, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity late this
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Workers at major hotels in Southern California set to strike over holiday weekend

New York (CNN) — A union representing 15,000 workers at 65 major hotels in Los Angeles and Orange counties are set to go on strike early Saturday in a push for significantly improved wages.

The current labor contract expires at 12:01 am PDT Saturday. Among the hotels that set to be struck either overnight or early Saturday are the Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott LA Live, Beverly Hilton, Fairmont Miramar, Anaheim Hilton, and Four Seasons Regent Beverly Wilshire, the setting for the movie “Pretty Woman.”

A person familiar with management plans said the hotels expect to stay open even if there is a strike, using management staff from the struck hotels and from other nonunion properties to fill in. They are also expecting many of the strikers to return to work on Monday, when they will be eligible for a holiday pay premium, and for the union to then stage spot strikes at different hotels going forward.

In 2023, hotel profits in Los Angeles and Orange County exceeded pre-pandemic levels according to Unite Here Local 11, the union representing the workers. But the union said hospitality workers continue to struggle to afford a place to live in the cities where they work. The union said in a survey of members, 53% said that they either have moved in the past five years or will move in the near future because of soaring housing costs.

Hotel workers priced out of LA

“Hotel workers who work in the booming Los Angeles’ tourism industry must be able to live in Los Angeles,” said union Co-President Kurt Petersen. He said the 96% support in favor a strike in a vote earlier this month “sends a clear message to the industry that workers have reached their limit and are prepared to strike to secure a living wage.”

The union said workers are paid between $20 to $25 an hour and the union is demanding an immediate $5 an hour wage increase, which would represent an immediate 20% to 25% raise. It also wants $3 an hour wage increases in subsequent years of the contract, as well as improved health care and retirement benefits.

One hotel, the Westin Bonaventure hotel, has already reached a tentative labor deal with the union and will not be struck. But there is a management group, the Coordinated Bargaining Group, which is negotiating on behalf of 44 of the 65 unionized hotels which are due to be struck on Saturday. The other 21 hotels basically follow the contracts that are reached at the other 44 hotels.

Management said it had offered a $2.50 an hour raise, which would represent a 10% wage increase for most workers, and a total of $6.25 an hour more over the four years of the proposed contract.

Short-term strikes

“If there is a strike, it will occur because the union is determined to have one,” said management. “The hotels want to continue to provide strong wages, affordable quality family healthcare and a pension. The Union should accept our offer to return to the bargaining table immediately and work with us to reach agreement on a new contract that would benefit our employees and the City and County of Los Angeles and Orange County.”

Short-term strikes, rather than open-ended strikes that continue until a labor dispute is concluded, are an increasing common tactic being used by unions. With lower-paid workers who might not be able to miss working and being paid for an extended period, the limited-duration strikes can be effective. The union would not confirm plans to have strikers return to work on Monday.

“Workers are ready to strike until they get what they are asking for,” said union spokesperson Maria Hernandez.

The strike could also be starting at the same time members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), are poised to start a strike against major film studios and streaming services. While that union has about 160,000 members nationwide, many are based in Southern California.

Besides the increased bookings that might come from this being a four-day holiday weekend, the strike comes at a time of a major convention being held in the city, the Los Angeles Anime Expo, which is already sold out.

