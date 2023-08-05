 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, generally to the west of a Fulton Kentucky
to Marion Illinois line.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Wells Fargo says missing deposits glitch is resolved

Wells Fargo says missing deposits glitch is resolved

Wells Fargo is dealing with a technical issue that has resulted in customers reporting that their direct deposits had disappeared from their bank accounts.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — The Wells Fargo glitch that made some customers’ direct deposits disappear from their bank accounts is over, the bank said on Saturday.

“All accounts have been resolved and are showing accurate balances and transactions,” Wells Fargo spokesperson Amy Bonitatibus said in a statement to CNN. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.”

The issue began on Thursday when a wave of Wells Fargo customers complained on social media that they could not access money they had deposited at the bank.

A person familiar with the matter told CNN the problem was caused by an isolated tech glitch and was not at all related to a cybersecurity incident.

It’s not clear how many customers were affected by the glitch. Wells Fargo said only a “limited number” of customers were unable to see recent check deposit transactions.

Back in March, Wells Fargo reported the same problem of some customers’ direct deposits not showing up, according to an NBC News report.

If customers notice missing funds from a Wells Fargo account or any bank account, they should contact the bank directly, according to the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

