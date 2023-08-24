 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Wells Fargo experiencing issues with banking system

Wells Fargo experiencing issues with banking system

Wells Fargo customers use the ATM at a bank branch on August 8 in San Bruno, California. More than 700 users reported issues with Wells Fargo’s banking system on August 24.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Wells Fargo experienced issues with some aspects of its banking system on Thursday night, according to the bank itself and hundreds of complaints on Downdetector, a platform that tracks service outages.

Problems ranged from transferring funds to declining ATM cards on Downdetector, with the bank tweeting that some customers had issues with fund transfer system Zelle.

“We are aware that some customers are experiencing intermittent issues with certain transactions. Our teams are working diligently to resolve. We apologize for any inconvenience,” the bank told CNN in a statement.

A number of users of X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, posted complaints about their accounts.

“There is an issue with our banking systems currently. Our technical teams are aware and working to resolve the issue. Thank you for your patience while we research this issue,” the bank tweeted in response to one such post.

“Currently, some Online Banking customers are unable to complete transfers or Zelle transactions within Online Banking,” the company tweeted in response to another.

This is the second time this month Wells Fargo customers experienced widespread issues with the bank’s system.

Earlier this month, Wells Fargo customers reported their direct deposits had disappeared from their bank accounts.

The bank has faced controversy outside of its user experience in recent years. Last December, regulators fined Wells Fargo $1.7 billion and ordered it to pay $2 billion to customers for a range of “illegal activity.”

Rohit Chopra, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director, described Wells Fargo as a “repeat offender” and a “corporate recidivist” when the fines were announced. The CFPB said the bank had systemic failures in its auto and mortgage loan businesses, resulting in wrongfully repossessed vehicles and home foreclosures.

And Wells’ infamous fake-accounts scandal in 2016 triggered congressional hearings, regulatory probes, and the eventual ousting of two CEOs.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Samantha Delouya and Matt Egan contributed to this report.