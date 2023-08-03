 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT/2 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by forecast excessive rainfall continues to
be possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and west Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT/2 PM EDT/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms with heavy rainfall will
continue through the morning. The potential for flash
flooding has increased due to the expected training of
multiple storms over the same areas.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Warren Buffett isn’t worried about Fitch’s downgrade

Warren Buffett, here in 2019, is shrugging off Fitch Ratings’ historic downgrade of US credit from the top AAA grade to AA+.

 Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Warren Buffett is shrugging off Fitch Ratings’ historic downgrade of US credit from the top AAA grade to AA+.

“There are some things people shouldn’t worry about. This is one,” the billionaire investor said.

The “Oracle of Omaha” told CNBC on Thursday that his company, Berkshire Hathaway, bought $10 billion worth of US Treasuries on Monday and did the same exactly a week prior.

“The only question for next Monday is whether we will buy $10 billion in 3-month or 6-month [Treasury notes],” Buffett said.

That suggests that much like others on Wall Street, Buffett believe Fitch’s downgrade won’t have much of a long-lasting, negative impact on the economy, the government’s ability to borrow, nor the safety of US Treasuries.

Treasuries are known as one of the safest assets in the world, in part because they’re backed by the US government, which has never defaulted on its debt or missed a payment.

Treasuries are also denominated by the US dollar, the world’s reserve currency that boasts a market that’s incredibly liquid, large and highly rated.

Even after the most recent downgrade, Moody’s has kept its top rating of US credit. S&P has maintained its AA+ rating on the United States after downgrading it in 2011.

