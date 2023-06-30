 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values from
110 to 118.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, generally along and southwest of a line from
the Marion Carbondale area, through Paducah, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity late this
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Walgreens is closing 450 locations

  • 0

New York (CNN) — Walgreens expects to close 150 locations in the United States and 300 locations in the United Kingdom, Walgreens Boots Alliance CFO James Kehoe said in the company’s earnings call this week.

The pharmacy chain reported lower earnings on Tuesday compared to the same quarter last year – $118 million, or 14 cents a share, compared to $289 million, or 33 cents a share, a year ago. The company is facing muted consumer spending and a pullback in demand for Covid vaccines.

CEO Rosalind Brewer said the company was increasing its cost-savings efforts to $4.1 billion and “taking immediate actions to optimize profitability for our US healthcare segment.”

Kehoe told analysts the company will have saved $3.3 billion by the end of this year, and is projecting to save “at least” $800 million in 2024. These store closures are part of its cost-cutting effort.

Kehoe said the company also eliminated more than 500 roles, or around 10% of its corporate and US office support workforce. Technology and its plans to build the “pharmacy of the future” will further drive savings, he said.

“We are optimizing the model through our micro fulfillment centers, tech-enabled centralization of in-store activities and telepharmacy solutions,” Kehoe said.

Walgreens (WBA) did not specify which locations are closing and did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Parija Kavilanz contributed to this report.

