Vehicle systems, medical devices could feel impact of 3G shutdown says tech expert

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Major phone companies are ready to transition after spending 20 years using 3G networks.
On Tuesday, AT&T shut down its 3G networks and more companies like Verizon are expected to follow suit later this year.
Phones aren't the only devices that will feel the impact according to James Mayer, owner of Mayer Networks in Carbondale.
"Any device that you think communicates with somebody else you're going to want to make sure it's on 4G," Mayer said. "If it's not then you're going to want to figure out how to get it replaced."
Mayer wonders how much time was given ahead of the planned shut down of 3G networks. The move will save companies money because they won't have to pay to keep the network going, Mayer says.
However, there are still potential holes with that play. Mayer says medical devices often transmit data to hospitals using 3G networks.
Vehicles with emergency systems like OnStar use 3G to send information about accidents or your coordinates. These could stop working as soon as those networks are shut off.
Mayer suggests being mindful of the devices you use and ask doctors how your medical devices work, if you have one.
"Is it 3G or is it 4G? How is it communicating? Because you certainly wouldn't want somebody's heart monitor to stop working," Mayer said.