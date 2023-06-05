US regulator accuses Binance of misleading investors

New York (CNN) — The US Securities and Exchange Commission sued Binance, world’s largest crypto exchange, accusing the company of commingling billions of dollars’ worth of customer funds while misleading investors and evading regulation.
The SEC, Wall Street’s primary regulator, accused the company of “blatant disregard” of the federal securities laws.
This story is developing and will be updated.
