US consumers are feeling the most optimistic since September 2021

A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse on June 22 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Inflation’s steady slowdown in recent months has kept Americans feeling optimistic about the future.

 David Zalubowski/AP/FILE

Washington, DC (CNN) — Inflation’s steady slowdown in recent months has kept Americans feeling optimistic about the future.

Consumer sentiment tracked by the University of Michigan rose 13% in July from the prior month, according to a preliminary reading, reaching its highest level since September 2021. Meanwhile, expectations for inflation rates in the year edged up to 3.4%. Consumers’ economic outlook for the year ahead also improved.

This story is developing and will be updated.

