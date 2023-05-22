UPS Store in Marion temporarily closes

MARION, Ill. -- The UPS Store in Marion is temporarily closed.
The City of Marion, Illinois said on their Facebook page The UPS Store 4099, located at 1117 North Carbon Street in Marion has temporarily closed.
They also said if you have a shipping label, you have other options, including...
- The UPS Center at 1810 Industrial Park Dr, Marion, IL 62959; during regular business hours
- Advance Auto Parts at Bittle Place, Marion, IL 62959; Open today until 7pm
- CVS Pharmacy at 801 West Main Street, Marion IL 62959; Open today until 11:55pm
They urge residents to be patient, as these drop-off points may not be accustomed to the demand.
The City of Marion also said in the post to contact those other establishments to verify hours and available services.
If you don't have a shipping label, the city asks you to contact your shipper and explain the situation.
