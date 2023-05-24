UPS Store in Marion now permanently closed, Carbondale UPS Store also remains closed

MARION, Ill. -- The UPS Store in Marion is now permanently closed.
The City of Marion, Illinois said on their Facebook page The UPS Store 4099, located at 1117 North Carbon Street in Marion, is now permanently closed.
This comes after it was reportedly temporarily closed earlier this week.
The City of Marion also reminded people the UPS Store #1843 in Carbondale is also permanently closed, as of late 2022.
They informed residents that all UPS Store locations are owned and operated by franchisees of The UPS Store, Inc. and that you can reach out to the customer support team at The UPS Store Headquarters here.
They also said if you have a shipping label, you have other options, including...
- The UPS Center at 1810 Industrial Park Dr, Marion, IL 62959; during regular business hours
- Advance Auto Parts at Bittle Place, Marion, IL 62959; Open until 7pm
- CVS Pharmacy at 801 West Main Street, Marion IL 62959; Hours: Monday-Thursday 7-10, Friday 8-10, Saturday and Sunday 8-8
They urge residents to be patient, as these drop-off points may not be accustomed to the demand.
The City of Marion also said in the post to contact those other establishments to verify hours and available services.
If you don't have a shipping label, the city asks you to contact your shipper and explain the situation.
If you have a QR code through Amazon, they offer these options that can help...
- Kohls in Carbondale accepts these returns; or
- Contact Amazon to reprocess your return and change your return type. This will allow you to get to a “Drop Off Location” label to be printed.
They also said that USPS mailboxes located within the Store. Anything that comes through USPS will be returned to sender.
They also include a link for UPS. You can find that here.