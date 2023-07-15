 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) for Saturday
July 15th and Sunday July 16th for all of Illinois.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Illinois as soon as today
and is the main contributing factor for the poor AQI. Impacts on air
quality from the smoke may be shorter in duration in more southern
locations and in close proximity to storms. The unique and widespread
nature of this event prompted this extra NWS alert. AQI forecast
details and current levels can be found at AirNow.gov

USG - Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Tips on how you can
reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found at
www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536

United Airlines pilots reach preliminary labor deal with up to 40% raises

  • 0

New York (CNN) — United Airlines pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, reached a deal in principle with the airline, giving the pilots up to a 40% raise, the union confirmed to CNN Saturday.

The deal has about $10 billion in value over the life of the contract, the union said, with improvements to “quality of work-life, compensation, job security, work rules, retirement, benefits.”

The agreewment ends something of a long-term stalemate between the parties: The pilots and United management have been negotiating for more than four years, the union said.

As the post-pandemic travel boom ramps up, more pilot union groups are demanding improved benefits. Delta pilots approved a contract in March, which included about a 34% increase in pay. American Airlines pilots will also be voting on a contract.

The new United deal has cumulative pay increases that ranges from 34.5% to 40.2% based on the type of aircraft a pilot flies, the union said.

“We promised our world-class pilots the industry-leading contract they deserve, and we’re pleased to have reached an agreement with ALPA on it,” United Airlines said in a statement. “The four-year agreement, once ratified, will deliver a meaningful pay raise and quality of life improvements for our pilots while putting the airline on track to achieve the incredible potential of our United Next strategy.”

After negotiators complete the final language, the agreement will have to be ratified by the 16,000 member pilots.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you