UK bank CEO quits after spat over Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage’s account

London (CNN) — The CEO of one of the biggest banks in the United Kingdom has resigned after admitting she leaked details about the closure of Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage’s accounts to a BBC journalist.
Alison Rose, the boss of NatWest, will step down after almost four years in the job and more than three decades at the bank as the UK government clamps down on lenders over the “unfair” closure of accounts for political reasons. The bank’s share price fell more than 3% Wednesday.
The UK government holds a stake of around 39% in NatWest, after it bailed out the bank’s then-parent Royal Bank of Scotland during the 2008 financial crisis.
“I made a serious error of judgment in discussing Mr Farage’s relationship with the bank [with the BBC],” Rose said in a statement late Tuesday.
Her resignation comes less than a week after the UK Treasury proposed new rules that will force banks to “explain and delay” any decision to close an account. In a statement, the Treasury said this was to protect “freedom of expression” and “address fears that banks are terminating accounts because they disagree with someone’s political beliefs.”
A divisive figure in British politics known for his friendship with former US President Donald Trump, Farage is the former leader of the UK Independence Party, a right-wing political party that campaigned to take Britain out of the European Union.
Now a TV host for GB News, he revealed last month he had been dropped as a customer by a major UK bank. The lender was later revealed in UK media to be Coutts, a bank for the rich owned by NatWest. Farage said he believed Coutts decided to close his account because of his political views.
The BBC then reported that it had been told by a senior source at the bank that Farage’s accounts had been closed for “commercial” reasons.
In her statement, Rose said that, when asked about Farage’s personal finances, she had pointed BBC Business Editor Simon Jack to eligibility criteria published on the Coutts website. According to those criteria, at a minimum clients are required to maintain at least £1 million ($1.3 million) in investments or borrowing with the bank, or £3 million ($3.9 million) in savings.
However, Farage subsequently obtained a copy of the bank’s internal report into why his accounts were closed, which appeared to confirm that his political views had played a role in the decision.
Rose said she had not been part of the decision to terminate Farage’s accounts. “This decision was made by Coutts, and I was informed in April that this was for commercial reasons.”
She added: “Put simply, I was wrong to respond to any question raised by the BBC about this case. I want to extend my sincere apologies to Mr Farage for the personal hurt this has caused him and I have written to him today.”
Rose will be replaced by Paul Thwaite, the current CEO of NatWest’s commercial and institutional business, as the bank searches for a permanent replacement.
