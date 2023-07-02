Travel insurance could help with weather-related flight cancellations. Here’s how

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
431 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE,
ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH,
GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE,
MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS,
MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON,
ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA,
WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Central Williamson County in southern Illinois...

* Until 145 PM CDT.

* At 105 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion,
moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Marion, Carterville, Johnston City, Crainville, Energy, Pittsburg,
Lake Of Egypt Area, Whiteash, Williamson County Regional Airport
and Spillertown.

This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 44 and
58.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Travel insurance could help with weather-related flight cancellations. Here’s how

  • 0

New York (CNN) — With unpredictable weather and worker shortages, no airline is immune to widespread cancellations. Hundreds of thousands of travelers learned this the hard way recently, as they became stranded in airports across the country in the run-up to the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

For many of them, buying traveler’s insurance could have helped improve their situation.

The hurdles people must clear to get out of town when the system grinds to a halt can be excruciating.

For example, while most airlines will book you on the next available flight, it may not depart for days. And forget about getting any reimbursement for hotel stays, a missed cruise, Taylor Swift concert tickets or any other nonrefundable reservations you made at your destination. If you decide to switch airlines, be ready to pay a pretty penny — if you can even find a flight out.

However, some consumers are learning that planning ahead could help avoid a lot of headaches.

Using travel insurance to recoup costs

Travel insurance purchases are up 9% for trips this 4th of July compared to last year, according to data shared with CNN by InsureMyTrip, a travel insurance marketplace. And people are purchasing policies earlier than last year, according to the data.

Allianz Travel Insurance told CNN that many of their plans “will allow you to cancel your trip and recoup lost pre-paid expenses if your carrier can’t get you to your original destination for at least 24 hours from your scheduled arrival due to severe weather.”

Pick the right coverage

But before you make a purchase, be careful to select the right insurance product.

A lot of travel policies will cover expenses you incur from a flight that was canceled due to weather conditions, said Meghan Walch, director of product for InsureMyTrip. However, standard policies often don’t cover you in these circumstances. But be sure to check the policy’s weather-related coverage before you purchase. Typically policies that offer it will be more expensive than the lowest-cost option.

Another caveat: In order to receive weather-related coverage, especially during hurricane season, you must have purchased the insurance “prior to a major storm being named,” since plans are “designed to cover unforeseen issues,” said Walch. That’s why she recommends purchasing a policy “soon after putting money down on a trip.”

Save your receipts

If you get a policy ahead of time and encounter delays of six hours or more due to weather-related issues, you can generally expect to receive reimbursement for “incidental necessities” such as food and accommodations. In most cases you must pay for those expenses upfront and file a claim later to receive reimbursement, Walch told CNN. That’s why it’s important to save receipts for any payments you make.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

