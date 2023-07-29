 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT... Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast
Missouri, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Trader Joe’s recalls broccoli cheddar soup and falafel amid concerns over insects and rocks

  • 0

(CNN) — Trader Joe’s has issued two more recalls this week, one for a prepared soup and another for its falafel.

The retailer said in a statement on Thursday that its Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup – with use-by dates of 07/18/23 through 09/15/23 – may contain insects.

On Friday, Trader Joe’s announced that its Fully Cooked Falafel sold in 35 states and Washington, DC could contain rocks.

The company added that all potentially contaminated products have been removed from the chain’s shelves, and officials urged customers to throw away any affected item or return it to any store for a full refund.

This was the third recall announced by Trader Joe’s in the space of a week. Earlier this month, the company recalled some of their Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, as well as their Almond Windmill Cookies because rocks may have inadvertently been among the ingredients.

