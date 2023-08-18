 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 degrees or greater each day.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and parts of southern Illinois
along and west of Interstate 57.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the Excessive Heat Watch is in
effect through Wednesday evening, excessive heat and humidity
may continue into late next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Trader Joe’s crackers recalled because they might contain metal

New York (CNN) — Trader Joe’s is recalling a type of cracker because the crackers might contain metal, marking the second significant recall the budget grocer has made in recent weeks because of foreign objects in their food.

The company announced a recall Thursday for its multigrain crackers with sunflower and flax seeds due to possible metal contamination.

“Best if used by” dates on the back of the recalled boxes are from March 1, 2024 to March 5, 2024.

“No injuries have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed,” the company said in a statement.

Affected customers are told to discard the boxes or return them to a Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Trader Joe’s recently issued a recall for two types of cookies because they might contain rocks.

