TikTok ‘stress test’ shows it’s not ‘fully ready’ for looming EU social media rules, commissioner says

Weather Alert

.Flash flooding will remain possible through mid morning as thunderstorms continue to produce heavy rainfall over locations that have already received too much rainfall. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be likely. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken and Trigg. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff will continue to result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - The potential for flash flooding will continue through mid morning due to multiple rounds of thunderstorms overnight and this morning. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&