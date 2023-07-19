TikTok ‘stress test’ shows it’s not ‘fully ready’ for looming EU social media rules, commissioner says

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Flash flooding will remain possible through mid morning as
thunderstorms continue to produce heavy rainfall over locations that
have already received too much rainfall.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken and
Trigg. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff will continue to result in flooding of
rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The potential for flash flooding will continue through mid
morning due to multiple rounds of thunderstorms overnight and
this morning.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN WILLIAMSON COUNTY...

At 658 AM CDT, Trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches
of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Carterville, Johnston City, Crainville, Cambria,
Energy, Hurst, Pittsburg, Freeman Spur, Bush, Whiteash, Williamson
County Regional Airport, Colp and Spillertown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR NORTHERN JOHNSON, NORTHERN POPE AND SOUTHERN WILLIAMSON
COUNTIES...

At 652 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported widespread flooding
across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Goreville, Creal Springs, Lake Of Egypt Area, Stonefort,
New Burnside, Buncombe, Eddyville and Simpson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

TikTok ‘stress test’ shows it’s not ‘fully ready’ for looming EU social media rules, commissioner says

  • 0
TikTok ‘stress test’ shows it’s not ‘fully ready’ for looming EU social media rules, commissioner says

TikTok has not yet met the new European social media standards.

 Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock

Washington (CNN) — TikTok has “more work” to do to meet tough new European standards that are coming for social media and content moderation, according to a top EU official who performed a “stress test” of the company this week.

The report by EU Commissioner Thierry Breton comes ahead of a looming Aug. 25 deadline for platforms such as TikTok to comply with the Digital Services Act (DSA) — a package of regulations aimed at battling misinformation, potential privacy abuses and illegal content, among other things.

European Commission staff conducted the TikTok test on Monday at the company’s Dublin offices, according to a statement from the commissioner, and Breton outlined the results of the voluntary inspection to CEO Shou Chew on Tuesday.

“TikTok is dedicating significant resources to compliance,” Breton said, pointing to changes TikTok has made to its recommendation algorithms and its transparency procedures as evidence the company appears to be taking its obligations seriously.

But, he added, the test results also showed “more work is needed to be fully ready for the compliance deadline.”

“Now it is time to accelerate to be fully compliant,” Breton said, indicating that officials will be revisiting at the end of the summer whether TikTok has closed the gap.

TikTok didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the test results.

TikTok isn’t the only large tech platform to submit to an EU stress test. Last month, European officials evaluated Twitter’s platform for DSA compliance and also announced plans to stress test Facebook-parent Meta’s services.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

