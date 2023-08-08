 Skip to main content
...Patchy Dense Fog Possible Early This Morning...

At 4 AM CDT...Satellite and reporting observations suggested
patchy dense fog beginning to develop across parts of the region.
The fog appears most prevalent across the north, especially in
portions of southern Illinois along and near the I-64 corridor.
Visibilities mostly ranged from 1 to 3 miles where fog was being
reported, but isolated instances of less than 1 mile visibility
have been observed.

If traveling early this morning, plan accordingly. Drive slowly
and with caution, allowing yourself more time to brake, in case
you encounter reduced visibility. Use your low beam headlights in
fog.

The fog should burn off quickly with improving visibilities
shortly after the sun rises.

Thousands of flights are delayed or canceled following severe storms

A passenger walks past a Delta Airlines plane at a gate at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, in January 2022. Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled on August 8 following a round of severe storms.

 Brian Snyder/Reuters/FILE

New York (CNN) — Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled Tuesday following a round of severe storms that hammered the eastern United Sates.

More than 300 flights were canceled early Tuesday, with another 940 delayed, according to data from FlightAware. It’s a significant improvement from Monday when 8,200 flights were delayed and 1,600 were canceled.

Delta Air Lines has 100 cancellations, roughly 3% of its schedule, and another 148 flights were delayed Tuesday. New York’s LaGuardia is the most impacted airport with 20 flights canceled and 11 flights delayed. Other major airports dealing with a small amount of cancellations and delays include Atlanta, Newark Liberty and Boston Logan.

Monday’s round of severe storms left nearly 400,000 homes and business were without power in a large swath of eastern US a day earlier and left at least two people dead, damaged neighborhoods and stranded dozens of people on a Maryland road for hours.

Although the weather may be to partly to blame, these delays and cancellations have been par for the course for months now. Staffing shortages affecting airlines and traffic control personnel have caused ground stops throughout the summer travel season.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it has limited ability to direct New York flights north through Canadian airspace because of “staffing issues” in Canada.

The-CNN-Wire

