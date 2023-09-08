Thousands expected to attend 47th Annual Cedarhurst Art & Craft Fair in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A local arts and craft fair will be kicking off on Friday afternoon, bringing with it thousands of visitors to the Mt. Vernon area.
The 47th Annual Cedarhurst Art & Craft Fair will begin on Friday and run through Sunday at the Cedarhurst Center for the Arts at 2600 E. Richview Road in Mt. Vernon.
The three-day event brings in 5,000 - 7,000 visitors and is supported by the City of Mt. Vernon, the Mt. Vernon Convention/Tourism Bureau, along with other community organizations and establishments.
On hand will be plenty of vendors with food, entertainment, family friendly performances and a kids area.
They will also have artist demonstrations by Cedarhurst Affinity Groups.
The hours are...
- Friday, September 8, from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Saturday, September 9, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sunday, September 10, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
For more information, you can find that here.