Thousands expected to attend 47th Annual Cedarhurst Art & Craft Fair in Mt. Vernon

2019 Cedarhurst Art and Craft Fair

Photo from the 2019 Cedarhurst Art & Craft Festival

 By Mandy Robertson

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A local arts and craft fair will be kicking off on Friday afternoon, bringing with it thousands of visitors to the Mt. Vernon area.

The 47th Annual Cedarhurst Art & Craft Fair will begin on Friday and run through Sunday at the Cedarhurst Center for the Arts at 2600 E. Richview Road in Mt. Vernon.

The three-day event brings in 5,000 - 7,000 visitors and is supported by the City of Mt. Vernon, the Mt. Vernon Convention/Tourism Bureau, along with other community organizations and establishments.

On hand will be plenty of vendors with food, entertainment, family friendly performances and a kids area.

They will also have artist demonstrations by Cedarhurst Affinity Groups.

The hours are...

  • Friday, September 8, from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 9, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Sunday, September 10, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information, you can find that here.

