Weather Alert

...AMBER Alert Canceled...

The following message is transmitted at the request of the
Illinois State Police.

The AMBER alert issued today for the St. Clair County Sheriff's
Office has been canceled. The child has been located safely.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values from
110 to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

The Fed’s favorite inflation gauge shows prices rose just 0.1% last month

People eat at tables on the sidewalk outside Prince St. Pizza on June 25 in New York City.

 Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge cooled off last month, and consumers reined in some spending as the economy slows, according to data released Friday by the Commerce Department.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose 3.8% for the 12 months ended in May, which was down from the revised 4.3% annual increase seen in April. It marks the lowest level since April 2021. On monthly basis, prices were up a mere 0.1%.

Personal spending ticked up by just 0.1%, a more moderate pace than April’s revised 0.6% growth rate. In May, consumers continued to put their dollars toward services — particularly for medical care and travel — while pulling back on goods purchases.

The core PCE index, which is more closely watched because it strips out volatile food and energy prices, inched down to 4.6% from 4.7%, landing at its lowest point since October 2021.

On a monthly basis, the core index was up 0.3%.

The PCE indexes are part of the Personal Income and Outlays report, which provides a more comprehensive look at shifts in prices, including how consumers respond to them and how much consumers are spending, bringing in and saving.

The report is watched like a hawk by the Fed, which earlier this month opted not to hike its benchmark rate for an 11th consecutive time, instead pausing to review the economic data, banking activity as well as the effects of monetary tightening.

“There were no fireworks within the Fed’s favorite inflation report today,” George Mateyo, chief investment officer for KeyBank, wrote in a statement. “Today’s data shows economic resilience and the disinflationary narrative are becoming more evident, but additional proof is needed. Right now, the Fed’s job is not clear cut. While they may not be done with rake hikes, perhaps they don’t have much more work to do.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

