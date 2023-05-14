The Fed probably won't cut rates anytime soon. Why that's good news for markets

Weather Alert

...LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... Patchy fog has developed across much of the area this morning and has become locally dense at times. The fog is fairly shallow, but visibility may drop as low as a quarter to half mile at times through sunrise. Expect conditions to quickly improve between 7 and 8 am. Please allow extra time to reach your destination if traveling this morning and remember to use low-beam headlights when encountering fog.