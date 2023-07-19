 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac,
Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western
Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian,
Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, Todd and Trigg. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape
Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Additional thunderstorms may move over the area this morning
and afternoon. Any rainfall of significance may lead to
renewed flooding in locations that experienced torrential
rainfall this week and where the ground is already saturated.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

The 5 biggest takeaways from Netflix’s earnings report

Netflix had some reason to celebrate on July 19, with the streaming giant releasing a smash earnings report after implementing its long-anticipated plans to clamp down on password sharing.

 Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Hollywood is in a state of absolute agony, but Netflix had some reason to celebrate on Wednesday, with the streaming giant releasing a smash earnings report after implementing its long-anticipated plans to clamp down on password sharing. It wasn’t all good news, though, and Wall Street remained disappointed.

Here are some of the key highlights:

►Adds 5.9 million subs: Heading into the earnings report, investors were curious how much the company’s crackdown on password sharing would boost subscriber growth. Well, now we know. And the numbers were strong. Netflix added 5.9 million subscribers in the quarter — just one year after it had lost nearly a million subscribers. Expect Netflix, which now boasts 238 million global subscribers, to keep benefiting from this password sharing clampdown. The streamer boasted that “sign ups are already exceeding cancellations” and that it is implementing the password policy across the world now.

► BUT… Netflix (NFLX) did narrowly miss on revenue, with its stock down 8% as Wall Street remains concerned about streaming profits that are plaguing the industry at large. Analysts said the disappointing profit suggests new subscribers are choosing Netflix (NFLX)’s lower-priced plans. But, it’s worth noting here that Netflix (NFLX) is still in its own league, having built a profitable streaming model while its legacy media competitors struggle to do so in an increasingly difficult environment.

► More free cash flow: Netflix, the first major media company to report earnings this quarter amid the chaos gripping Hollywood, upped its free cash flow $1.5 billion to approximately $5 billion for the year. The company cited “lower cash content spend” amid the writers’ and actors’ strikes that have brought content production to an absolute standstill.

► ‘This strike is not an outcome that we wanted’: During the earnings call, co-chief executive Ted Sarandos addressed the elephant in the room, saying he wanted to be “absolutely clear” that the dual strikes were “not the outcome” the streamer wanted. “We make deals all the time. We are constantly at the table negotiating with writers, with directors, with actors, and producers, with everyone across the industry,” Sarandos said. “And we very much hoped to reach an agreement by now.”

► Goodbye, $9.99 ad-free plan: Ahead of the earnings, Netflix axed its cheapest ad-free option in the US and the UK. The plan, offered at $9.99, is no longer available to new customers (those previously subscribed to the plan won’t be impacted.) The decision to cut the bare bones plan appears aimed at pushing subscribers in that price tier toward the ad-supported model, which is priced at $6.99. The company has previously said the ad-supported model performed better on the “economics” than the $9.99 ad-free model.

