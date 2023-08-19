 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Sunday to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave we
have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The multiple
day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Tesla begins notifying workers who were affected by data breach

New York (CNN) — Tesla has begun notifying current and former employees whose information was included in a confidential data breach in May.

In a notice posted on the Maine Attorney General’s website on Friday, Tesla (TSLA) said an investigation had found “two former Tesla (TSLA) employees misappropriated the information in violation of Tesla (TSLA)’s IT security and data protection policies” and that the electric automaker had since filed lawsuits against them.

“These lawsuits resulted in the seizure of the former employees’ electronic devices that were believed to have contained the Tesla information,” Tesla said. The company added that it “also obtained court orders that prohibit the former employees from further use, access, or dissemination of the data, subject to criminal penalties.”

Tesla said that two former employees had shared the confidential data with German newspaper Handelsblatt. The outlet assured Tesla that it won’t publish the information and that it is “legally prohibited from using it inappropriately,” according to the notice.

Tesla emphasized that it had not detected any misuse of personal data, but has offered complimentary membership to Experian IdentityWorks’ credit monitoring and identity theft service. The membership will be one or two years, depending on the person and the specific engagement number on the letter they receive.

The data breach affected 75,735 people, and involved Social Security numbers, names and addresses, according to Maine Attorney’s General Office.

CNN has reached out to Tesla for comment.

