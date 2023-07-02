Tesla beats expectations with second quarter production and deliveries

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Williamson County in southern Illinois... * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 105 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Marion, Carterville, Johnston City, Crainville, Energy, Pittsburg, Lake Of Egypt Area, Whiteash, Williamson County Regional Airport and Spillertown. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 44 and 58. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH