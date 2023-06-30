 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values from
110 to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Supreme Court strikes down Biden's student loan forgiveness program

  • Updated
  • 0
Supreme Court building
Jesse James / CC BY 2.0

(WSIL) -- The Supreme Court ruled on Biden's student loan forgiveness program.

Supreme Court strikes down Biden's plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt Friday morning, AP reports.

The two student loan forgiveness programs allow borrowers to receive up to $20,000 in debt relief.

The government approved 16 million applications eligible for relief last year, CNN's Katie Lobosco said in a report.

Republican-led states and conservatives challenged the program earlier, saying it amounts to an unlawful attempt to erase an estimated $430 billion of federal student loan debt under the guise of the pandemic, Lobosco said.

For more information on Biden's administration plan, you can find that here.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you