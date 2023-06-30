Supreme Court strikes down Biden's student loan forgiveness program

(WSIL) -- The Supreme Court ruled on Biden's student loan forgiveness program.
Supreme Court strikes down Biden's plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt Friday morning, AP reports.
The two student loan forgiveness programs allow borrowers to receive up to $20,000 in debt relief.
The government approved 16 million applications eligible for relief last year, CNN's Katie Lobosco said in a report.
Republican-led states and conservatives challenged the program earlier, saying it amounts to an unlawful attempt to erase an estimated $430 billion of federal student loan debt under the guise of the pandemic, Lobosco said.
