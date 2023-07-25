 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.
From near Malden, MO to Marion, IL to Mt. Vernon, IL.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High heat index values are forecast to
persist through Saturday and an extension of this advisory is
likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

Weather Alert

Storms cause a growing number of flight disruptions

  • 0

(CNN) — Flight disruptions are climbing as severe weather hits multiple busy Northeast airports.

The flight tracking site FlightAware reported more than 600 cancellations and nearly 3,500 delays on Tuesday, including significant impacts to New York-area hubs.

Delays and cancellations impacted four in 10 flights departing the LaGuardia and Newark airports and about a quarter of flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport, FlightAware reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported approximately four-hour delays on average for flights to JFK. Flights to Newark and LaGuardia were experiencing delays longer than three hours on average, the FAA said.

Storms were also interrupting flights at the Philadelphia and Boston airports. Those airports and the three major New York airports are under a ground stop, due to the storms.

The FAA said it may also be forced to hold or slow flights in Florida later on Tuesday due to storms.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

