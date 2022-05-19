Some Illinois residents receiving $397 checks from Facebook lawsuit

WSIL -- Have you received a check in the mail for $397.00 claiming to be a "Facebook Biometric Info Privacy Settlement"? Others may get an email saying the amount is being sent to a PayPal account. It's not a scam.
Back in February 2021, a federal judge approved a $650 million settlement of a privacy lawsuit against Facebook for allegedly using photo face-tagging and other biometric data without the permission of its users.
U.S. District Judge James Donato approved the deal in a class-action lawsuit that was filed in Illinois in 2015. Nearly 1.6 million Facebook users in Illinois who submitted claims will receive the settlement checks.
The lawsuit accused the social media giant of violating an Illinois privacy law by failing to get consent before using facial-recognition technology to scan photos uploaded by users to create and store faces digitally.
The state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act allowed consumers to sue companies that didn’t get permission before harvesting data such as faces and fingerprints.
The case eventually wound up as a class-action lawsuit in California.
Facebook has since changed its photo-tagging system.
According to the settlement website, "Facebook users located in Illinois for whom Facebook created and stored a face template after June 7, 2011” are eligible for a payout. However, the deadline to file a claim form was November 23, 2020. If you did not file a claim by that date, you will not receive a payout.
Payments started getting sent out on May 9, 2022.
If you are unsure if you filed a claim, or if you have questions, you can call the numbers below:
Settlement Administrator: 1-844-799-2417
Edelson PC, lawyer appointment to the case: 1-866-354-3015
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, lawyer appointed to the case: 1-800-449-4900
Labaton Sucharow LLP, lawyer appointed to the case: 1-888-219-6877