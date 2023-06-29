Snapchat+ gains 4 million paying subscribers in its first year

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois,
and far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM today to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air through 7 PM CDT this evening
for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Snapchat+ gains 4 million paying subscribers in its first year

  • 0
Snapchat+ gains 4 million paying subscribers in its first year

Snap said Thursday that it has garnered more than 4 million paying customers for its subscription service Snapchat+.

 Adobe Stock

New York (CNN) — Snap said Thursday that it has garnered more than 4 million paying customers for its subscription service Snapchat+.

The news comes on the one-year anniversary of Snap launching the service on its flagship platform, Snapchat, and shows how it is finding some early success in getting users to shell out cash for access to premium features. The service costs $3.99 a month.

The tally of paying subscribers disclosed by Snap on Thursday still represents a small fraction of the 750 million monthly active users that the platform boasted about hitting at its Investor Day event earlier this year.

Snapchat+ offers access to “exclusive, experimental and pre-release features,” according to a blog post from Snap Thursday. As of Thursday, subscribers have access to more than 20 features, “including custom app themes, unique app icons, and the ability to pin your #1 BFF,” the company added.

The announcement comes as a handful of other social media platforms are similarly trying to find new ways to get users to pay for services.

Under the new ownership of Elon Musk, Twitter unveiled an $8-per-month subscription service that offered users the once-coveted blue check mark on the platform, as well as additional features such as seeing fewer ads and having their tweets prioritized in replies, mentions and search. The service, dubbed Twitter Blue, had an estimated 550,000 paying subscribers as of late April. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, similarly began rolling out a paid service for users called Meta Verified earlier this year with a price tag of $11.99 per month.

After taking a battering last year, shares of Snap have climbed roughly 30% in 2023. Still, the stock is down about 86% from its all-time high in late 2021.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.