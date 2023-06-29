Smoke pours out of Tiffany & Co. flagship 5th Ave. New York store two months after reopening

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois,
and far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM today to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air through 7 PM CDT this evening
for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Smoke pours out of Tiffany & Co. flagship 5th Ave. New York store two months after reopening

  • Updated
  • 0

New York (CNN) — A fire near Tiffany & Co.’s newly renovated flagship store in New York City sent smoke pouring out of the building on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to a transformer fire that began in an electrical vault next to the jewelry store’s 5th Avenue location in Manhattan. The New York Fire Department later declared the fire under control and was contained to the vault.

Approximately 100 people were evacuated from the building and two were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, the FDNY said.

Videos on social media showed dark plumes of smoke coming out of the historic building and spilling into the street. Surrounding buildings, including Tiffany & Co.’s neighbor, Trump Tower, have been inspected for damage, authorities said.

The fire comes just over two months after Tiffany officially reopened the doors of its 10-floor limestone flagship shop. The store had been closed since 2019 for a costly renovation. The price tag for the store’s revamp was approximately $500 million, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

The high-end jeweler was purchased by Bernard Arnault’s LVMH (LVMHF) in 2021 for $15.8 million. In April, Arnault, who is LVMH (LVMHF)’s CEO, told the Journal that he decided to alter Tiffany’s initial flagship renovation plans after getting lost in the building while visiting.

Arnault said the store’s update was “more in line with the beauty and the myth which is Tiffany.”

Tiffany’s updated 5th Avenue location contains pricey jewels, and it also displays paintings by renowned artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Julian Schnabel. The 5th Avenue flagship accounted for 10% of the brand’s global sales before it closed for renovations.

Tiffany & Co. did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment, nor did it confirm whether any inventory was damaged due to the fire. A spokesperson for the FDNY said the department shut down the store’s HVAC system when they arrived to ensure more smoke was not pulled into the building.

Update: This story and headline have been updated to clarify where the fire and smoke occurred.

– CNN’s Zenebou Sylla contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

