Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY TO
7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 108 to 113. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri. The Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for
areas along and north of a Perryville Missouri to Marion
Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT Friday to 7 PM CDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Shell profits cut in half by lower oil prices

  • 0

London (CNN) — Shell has reported a 56% drop in second-quarter profit, as oil and gas prices fell from record highs reached following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine 17 months ago.

Europe’s largest oil company by revenue reported adjusted earnings of $5.1 billion Thursday during the period — less than half the $11.5 billion it reported a year ago. The result was also driven by lower production volumes and lower margins in its oil refining business, Shell said in a statement.

The company’s stock fell 2% in London.

Shell said it would buy back $3 billion worth of shares over the next three months and, subject to board approval, “at least” $2.5 billion following its third-quarter results.

“Shell delivered strong operational performance and cash flows in the second quarter, despite a lower commodity price environment,” CEO Wael Sawan said.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

