Shein sent American influencers to China. Social media users are furious

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak heat index values from 110 to 115 possible both Thursday and Friday. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southern Illinois southwest of a Harrisburg to Mount Vernon line, and portions of western Kentucky from Madisonville south and west. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to the broad area of record breaking heat that has been occurring across parts of Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring triple digit highs both Thursday and Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&