MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- For the first time in a couple of years, the Senior Health Fair returns to Marion.
The event hasn't been held since 2019 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Rep. Dave Severin (R-Benton) and state Sen. Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) are hosting the event.
It's happening Tuesday, August 17 at The Hub Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Fowler says there will be more than 30 vendors to answer questions and offer health advice to seniors.
"There's' going to be screening opportunities and just a lot of education for these seniors," Fowler said.
Christopher Rural Health will also provide diabetes screenings
The event is free and includes food, drinks and some door prizes.