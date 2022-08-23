 Skip to main content
Senior Health Fair returns to Marion

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- For the first time in a couple of years, the Senior Health Fair returns to Marion.

The event hasn't been held since 2019 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Rep. Dave Severin (R-Benton) and state Sen. Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) are hosting the event.

It's happening Tuesday, August 17 at The Hub Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Fowler says there will be more than 30 vendors to answer questions and offer health advice to seniors.

"There's' going to be screening opportunities and just a lot of education for these seniors," Fowler said.

Christopher Rural Health will also provide diabetes screenings

The event is free and includes food, drinks and some door prizes.

