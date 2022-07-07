 Skip to main content
SEMO Food Bank sees increasing need, feeling impacts of higher prices

By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- Inflation and supply shortages are continuing to hurt families with rising grocery prices. So many have turned to local food banks for relief. 

SEMO Food Bank says they've seen more and more families this year, 70% being women. 

Many have also been senior citizens, who are usually on a fixed income. And because children are out of school for the summer and not receiving school lunches, more families have been relying on pantries. 

But SEMO Food Bank says inflation is affecting everyone, including them. 

"More people are needing help, especially this summer as prices continue to go up because of inflation. It's costing more for people to buy food. It's costing more for people to get to work. It's costing more for us to get food. We purchase a lot of the food we distribute and it's costing us three times more to buy food this year than it was a year ago," said Heather Collier, Donor Relations Manager with SEMO Food Bank. 

The University of Missouri conducted a study last year that said 70% of households that used food pantries experienced food insecurity. 

Many of the families surveys said they were forced to make difficult tradeoffs. 

  • 46% chose between food and utilities
  • 38% chose between food and medical care
  • 34% had to consider housing

