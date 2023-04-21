Schnucks issues allergy alert on select Schnucks brand Pretzel Schticks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- An allergy alert has been issued by Schnuck Markets, Inc. on select Schnucks Pretzel Schticks as they may contain undeclared milk.
The alert is due to the milk as it is known as an allergen for some.
"People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," a news release from Schnucks stated.
Schnucks customers are urged to check for:
Schnucks Dill Pickle Pretzels Schticks
10 oz.
UPC: 41318-25268
Lot code: D0052023
Lot code: D0132023
Lot code: D0142023
Lot code: D1182022
Lot code: D1232022
Lot code: D1812022
Lot code: D1872022
Lot code: D2902022
Schnucks Honey Mustard Pretzels Schticks
10 oz.
UPC: 41318-25266
Lot code: D0112023
Lot code: D0172023
Lot code: D0182023
Lot code: D1582022
Lot code: D1932022
Lot code: D1942022
Lot code: D1952022
Lot code: D2882022
These products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.
Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.