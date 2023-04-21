 Skip to main content
Schnucks issues allergy alert on select Schnucks brand Pretzel Schticks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- An allergy alert has been issued by Schnuck Markets, Inc. on select Schnucks Pretzel Schticks as they may contain undeclared milk.

The alert is due to the milk as it is known as an allergen for some.

"People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," a news release from Schnucks stated.

Schnucks customers are urged to check for:

Schnucks Dill Pickle Pretzels Schticks

10 oz.

UPC: 41318-25268

Lot code: D0052023

Lot code: D0132023

Lot code: D0142023

Lot code: D1182022

Lot code: D1232022

Lot code: D1812022

Lot code: D1872022

Lot code: D2902022

Schnucks Honey Mustard Pretzels Schticks

10 oz.

UPC: 41318-25266

Lot code: D0112023

Lot code: D0172023

Lot code: D0182023

Lot code: D1582022

Lot code: D1932022

Lot code: D1942022

Lot code: D1952022

Lot code: D2882022

These products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange.

Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

