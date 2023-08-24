 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Saudi Arabia and Iran among six countries invited to join BRICS group

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest crude oil exporter, has been invited to become a full member of the BRICS economic bloc, along with Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Egypt and Ethiopia, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Thursday.

All the invitees have already expressed an interest in joining.

“The membership will take effect from the first of January, 2024,” Ramaphosa said.

The news came on the final day of this year’s annual BRICS summit of major emerging economies in Johannesburg, South Africa, and marks the group’s first expansion since 2010. The group currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

In a video message, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the new BRICS members, adding that the bloc’s global influence would continue to grow.

“I would like to congratulate the new members who will work in a full-scale format next year,” Putin said.

“And I would like to assure all our colleagues that we will continue the work that we started today on expanding the influence of BRICS in the world. [By that] I mean establishing practical work with new members and with those who will work in the BRICS outreach with our partners and would like to work with us,” the Russian president added.

Putin also said the issue of a common currency for BRICS countries was a “difficult question” but added “we will move towards solving these problems.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed the expansion, saying his country had always believed that adding new members would strengthen the bloc.

The announcement puts Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest crude oil exporter, in the same economic bloc as the world’s biggest oil importer, China.

The bloc’s expansion has raised questions of potential de-dollarization. However, analysts have said a BRICS currency is “unlikely” in the near future.

— Manveena Suri and Nadeen Ebrahim contributed to this article.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you