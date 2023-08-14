 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, and portions of southern
Illinois and west Kentucky to the south and west of a line from
Pinckneyville and Harrisburg Illinois on to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread thunderstorms are expected to move southeast into
the watch area overnight into Monday morning. This slow
moving area of storms may persist over the same areas long
enough to cause local flash flooding. Persistent rainfall
rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour would likely cause flash
flooding, especially where flooding occurred Saturday in
parts of southwest Kentucky.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Russia’s ruble hits a 17-month low to the dollar as the Ukraine war bites

London (CNN) — The ruble hit a 17-month low against the dollar Monday, highlighting the growing squeeze on Russia’s economy from Western sanctions and a slump in export revenues.

The Russian currency has lost nearly 40% of its value this year, weakening past 100 rubles to the dollar, as Moscow’s war in Ukraine takes a heavy toll.

The fall in the ruble’s value is one of several negative indicators for the Russian economy, even as President Vladimir Putin insists that Western sanctions are having a limited effect.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

