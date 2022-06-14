 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 102 to 106 degrees Wednesday
afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and
health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances.  This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Rolling blackouts are not expected

  Updated
  • 0

Southern Illinois (WSIL) -- As temperatures reach new records this summer, rolling blackouts are a big talking point, but shouldn't be expected for our region. 

Ameren with southern Illinois tells News 3 it doesn't plan on rolling blackouts or brown outs. A brown out being where it limits the voltage and not a complete shut down of power. 

One thing that George Justice of Ameren says is power outages could happen with equipment failure. 

"We don't see that happening that's a an unlikely event what's more likely is we would basically have to shut down some customers in the event of a generation shortfall." Says Justice. 

Over to Kentucky Electric Coop, Vice President Joe Arnold tells News 3 though blackouts aren't a concern, the future of electric is. 

When it comes to what is used to produce electricity, Arnold says it's best to have a diverse option than to limit one over the other. 

"Policies by the government have incentivized putting more solar and wind online and taking coal and natural gasses offline. And as a result that is less dependable. And those sources you can't call on in a moments notice." Explains Arnold. 

He also suggests that using solar and wind doesn't work as well when overnight temperatures reach a low into the upper 70's or 80's that is where it's best to use coal or natural gas, than compared to wind or solar. 

