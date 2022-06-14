Rolling blackouts are not expected

Southern Illinois (WSIL) -- As temperatures reach new records this summer, rolling blackouts are a big talking point, but shouldn't be expected for our region.
Ameren with southern Illinois tells News 3 it doesn't plan on rolling blackouts or brown outs. A brown out being where it limits the voltage and not a complete shut down of power.
One thing that George Justice of Ameren says is power outages could happen with equipment failure.
"We don't see that happening that's a an unlikely event what's more likely is we would basically have to shut down some customers in the event of a generation shortfall." Says Justice.
Over to Kentucky Electric Coop, Vice President Joe Arnold tells News 3 though blackouts aren't a concern, the future of electric is.
When it comes to what is used to produce electricity, Arnold says it's best to have a diverse option than to limit one over the other.
"Policies by the government have incentivized putting more solar and wind online and taking coal and natural gasses offline. And as a result that is less dependable. And those sources you can't call on in a moments notice." Explains Arnold.
He also suggests that using solar and wind doesn't work as well when overnight temperatures reach a low into the upper 70's or 80's that is where it's best to use coal or natural gas, than compared to wind or solar.