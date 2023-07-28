 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT this evening to 7
PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

Ready 2 Play Jackson Program coming to Carbondale Friday evening

  • Updated
  • 0
musical instruments
muzyczny.pl / CC BY-SA 4.0, shoesbox / Wikipedia

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph Cervantez announces a new music program for area youth.

Cervantez said on July 28th, at 4 p.m., at the Eurma C. Hayes Community Center, they will provide music instructions for instruments as part of the "Ready 2 Play Jackson County Program."

Ready 2 Play Jackson County will provide free music instructions through a variety of instruments which include piano, cello, violin, guitar, trumpet and percussion.

This is a no cost event for students or their families and is made possible thanks to the help of community volunteers.

State’s Attorney Cervantez stated in a release that he is “honored to establish and support the goal of the Ready 2 Play Jackson County program by uniting the Jackson County community with a preventative activity to educate and support the youth of the community.”

He also said that exposing music to adolescence early on allows for the practice of self-expression, confidence, and it instills a sense of teamwork.

