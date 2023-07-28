Ready 2 Play Jackson Program coming to Carbondale Friday evening

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph Cervantez announces a new music program for area youth.
Cervantez said on July 28th, at 4 p.m., at the Eurma C. Hayes Community Center, they will provide music instructions for instruments as part of the "Ready 2 Play Jackson County Program."
Ready 2 Play Jackson County will provide free music instructions through a variety of instruments which include piano, cello, violin, guitar, trumpet and percussion.
This is a no cost event for students or their families and is made possible thanks to the help of community volunteers.
State’s Attorney Cervantez stated in a release that he is “honored to establish and support the goal of the Ready 2 Play Jackson County program by uniting the Jackson County community with a preventative activity to educate and support the youth of the community.”
He also said that exposing music to adolescence early on allows for the practice of self-expression, confidence, and it instills a sense of teamwork.