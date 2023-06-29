Prosecutors charge three investors with insider trading in Trump SPAC deal

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois,
and far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM today to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air through 7 PM CDT this evening
for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Prosecutors charge three investors with insider trading in Trump SPAC deal

Donald Trump's media company owns Truth Social. Investors seeking a merger with his company were charged with insider trading.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Federal prosecutors arrested three investors on Thursday on insider trading charges related to a deal to take former President Donald Trump’s media business public.

According to the indictment, the three individuals together made more than $22 million in illegal profits in October 2021 by purchasing shares in Digital World Acquisition Corporation after secretly learning about the blank-check firm’s plan to buy Truth Social owner Trump Media & Technology Group.

The value of the securities they purchased went up sharply once the Trump deal was announced, prosecutors say. The defendants and individuals they tipped off then sold their securities for a significant profit, according to prosecutors.

The three men charged in the indictment are Michael Shvartsman, Gerald Shvartsman and Bruce Garelick, who served as a director on Digital World’s board of directors. All three have surrendered to authorities and are expected to appear in federal court in Miami later Thursday, a law enforcement official said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also filed civil insider trading charges against the three investors.

There is no allegation that Donald Trump had any involvement at all in the alleged insider trading.

However, the new charges add to the controversy surrounding the Trump deal, which has raised eyebrows from legal experts and drawn scrutiny from regulators and prosecutors.

Nearly two years after being announced, the merger has yet to be completed and last month the Nasdaq stock exchange threatened to delist Digital World because it hadn’t filed its quarterly report.

According to the indictment, the three defendants were invited to invest in Digital World as well as another special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

After signing non-disclosure agreements, prosecutors say they were provided confidential information that Trump Media was a potential target of the SPACs.

Garelick was given a seat on Digital World’s board of directors, giving him further insight into the SPAC’s confidential merger plans with Trump Media.

Prosecutors say Garelick provided to his co-conspirators what he described as “intelligence” about the Trump merger negotiations and the timing of a public merger announcement.

In violation of the non-disclosure agreements they signed, the defendants bought millions of dollars of Digital World securities on the open market and shared the inside information with other associates who also purchased securities … before the merger was made public before the Trump Media merger news was made public, according to the indictment.

Digital World shares skyrocketed following the Trump Media merger news as investors saw it as a way to bet on the fortunes of the former president.

