Phone outage affecting customers in Southern Illinois

BENTON, Ill. -- Phone outages are being reported across areas in southern Illinois.
AT&T said there is a wireless outage in the southern Illinois area near Carterville.
Clearwave also said they have outages in Southern Illinois area as well and are working clearly to fix the problem.
Several schools and businesses in multiple southern Illinois counties are reporting outages as well.
Franklin County Emergency Management Agency (FCEMA) has reported that phones and cellular networks have been affected. Although they did say 911 has been tested and is working but 7-digit lines are intermittently down.
FCEMA said non-emergency phone calls to public safety will need to wait until the 7-digit lines are restored.
They also urge everyone to not call 911 for non-emergency issues.
AT&T said on their website they expect things to be back to normal by May 5th.