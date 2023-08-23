 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one to two miles
in dense fog. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM CDT this
morning. For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Hazardous
driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Peloton stock plunges after 20,000 members canceled subscriptions while waiting for recall

New York (CNN) — A Peloton recall involving the adjustable seat on more than two million bikes is becoming a bigger headache than expected.

Shares of the fitness company plummeted 30% in premarket trading after another dismal earnings report that revealed the recall’s price tag “substantially exceeded” Peloton’s expectations, costing the company $40 million and about 20,000 members who paused their monthly subscriptions because they were waiting for a replacement seat post.

In May, Peloton told owners of its PL-01 Bike to stop using the model because of a safety hazard that could result in the seat breaking during use. Peloton said Wednesday that it has received 750,000 requests for new seat posts, which the company said was “more than we expected.”

So far, only about half of those requests were fulfilled, and the company expects to complete the remainder by the end of September — three months sooner than it originally told members.

Peloton (PTON) said its fourth-quarter results are a “reminder we operate a seasonal business,” as it braced investors for a bigger-than-expected loss of $242 million and sales dropping to $642 million, down from $679 million a year earlier.

“The slowdown exceeded our expectations through May and through the first three weeks of June as consumer spending shifted toward travel and experiences,” CEO Barry McCarthy said in a letter to investors. “Then eight weeks ago the trend reversed itself, and we began to see a reacceleration in hardware sales.”

McCarthy joined the once-hot company in 2022 and has made a number of changes to restore its early pandemic success, implementing layoffs and store closures, while giving the Peloton app a brand refresh and new pricing tiers. Shares of the company are down nearly 40% year to date.

